HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

