HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,436,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,826 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

