HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pool by 907.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.50.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $316.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.93. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

