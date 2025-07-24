HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,693 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after purchasing an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price objective (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.09. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

