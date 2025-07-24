Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.29 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 887,933,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,683,180,030.61. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

