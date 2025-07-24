HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.