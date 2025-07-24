HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

