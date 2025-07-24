Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 price target on Humana in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Humana by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $416,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,973 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 40,881.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,066,790,000 after buying an additional 779,193 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $406.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

