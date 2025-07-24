ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,107 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.50.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.28 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 1,250 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.