IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,228 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.