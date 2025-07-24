IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.93.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

