IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after buying an additional 119,593 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 142,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

