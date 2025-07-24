IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 118.7% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $397.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the sale, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,208,340 shares of company stock worth $439,997,456 over the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.