IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4,082.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

GTO opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

