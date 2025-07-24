IFP Advisors Inc Has $908,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,226,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after buying an additional 170,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

