IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,510 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vistra by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 54.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $199.66 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.