IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 626,295 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.