Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,594 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $72.48.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

