Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 4.3%

DHR opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

