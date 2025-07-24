Ignite Planners LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of F opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

