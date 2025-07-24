Ignite Planners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $630.08 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $633.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

