Ignite Planners LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $728.63 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $729.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $683.78 and a 200-day moving average of $650.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

