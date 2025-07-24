Ignite Planners LLC Invests $232,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.48% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEBM opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Company Profile

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

