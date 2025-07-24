Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.