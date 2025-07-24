Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $155,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

