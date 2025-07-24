Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,484.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,193.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,639.69.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

