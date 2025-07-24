Ignite Planners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,285,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,110,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,181,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230,052 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,628,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 822,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MLPX opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.