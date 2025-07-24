Ignite Planners LLC Sells 709 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

