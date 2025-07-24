Illumina (ILMN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Illumina stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

