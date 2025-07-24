Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Financial Analysis

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Enerflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inplay Oil Cp and Enerflex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inplay Oil Cp $210.66 million 1.01 $6.91 million $0.29 26.34 Enerflex $2.41 billion 0.42 $32.00 million $0.59 13.91

Enerflex has higher revenue and earnings than Inplay Oil Cp. Enerflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inplay Oil Cp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inplay Oil Cp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerflex has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Inplay Oil Cp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Inplay Oil Cp pays out 269.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerflex pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerflex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Inplay Oil Cp and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inplay Oil Cp 3.73% 2.45% 1.46% Enerflex 3.18% 5.23% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inplay Oil Cp and Enerflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inplay Oil Cp 0 0 0 2 4.00 Enerflex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Enerflex has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Inplay Oil Cp.

Summary

Enerflex beats Inplay Oil Cp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inplay Oil Cp

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, low-carbon solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, and treated water solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, treated water, and power generation equipment, as well as after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, processing, and treated water facilities in the region. The company was formerly known as Enerflex Systems Income Fund and changed its name to Enerflex Ltd. in January 2010. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

