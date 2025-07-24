Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director William D. Green sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,850. This represents a 30.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DELL opened at $127.21 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

