Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Taub sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at $161,365,400. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 16th, Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total value of $9,347,160.68.

On Thursday, July 17th, Rebecca Taub sold 2,657 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.41, for a total value of $931,039.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $306.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.49. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.