Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Patent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,904. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $817.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

Metropolitan Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCB. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,966 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $12,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $12,109,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $10,206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,726.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 141,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

