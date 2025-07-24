InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $167.93 million for the quarter.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $224,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,198,336.40. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterDigital stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.30% of InterDigital worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

