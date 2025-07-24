Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

