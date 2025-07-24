Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 55,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,428 put options.

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $649,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $588,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after buying an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

