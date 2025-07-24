Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

