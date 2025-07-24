iQIYI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 143,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the average volume of 12,118 call options.

iQIYI Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of -0.17. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

