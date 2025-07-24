iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

