iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DSI opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

