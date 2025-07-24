iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $240.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

