iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

