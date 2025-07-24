iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

