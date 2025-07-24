iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,914,000 after acquiring an additional 265,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,451,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,263,000 after buying an additional 81,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

