iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Position Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

