ITT (ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $947.48 million for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.50 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT opened at $159.95 on Thursday. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in ITT by 22,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in ITT by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

