J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,701 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

