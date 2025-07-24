J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 11,073 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

