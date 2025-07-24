J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after acquiring an additional 358,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after purchasing an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE EQT opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

