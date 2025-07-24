J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.